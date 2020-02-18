WATCH: A look inside Hamtramck’s historic Keyworth Stadium before Detroit City FC renovations began

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Four years ago, Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium was a shell of what it is today.

In 2016, Detroit City Football Club started renovating the stadium, which was built in 1936, in anticipation of moving the soccer team there.

See what Keyworth looked like in 2016, before renovations began, in the photo gallery and video below.

Through the Michigan Invests Locally Exemption, DCFC began a campaign to fix up the stadium. Renovations included structural improvements to the grandstands, as well as repairs to bleachers, locker rooms, restrooms and lighting.

The team had six years to pay back debts owed in revenue sharing agreements. DCFC finished paying off those debts this week -- two years ahead of schedule.

After multiple projects to improve Keyworth and breathe new life into the stadium, it is packed game after game. This year, it will be home to not only the men’s team, but a newly formed women’s team.

The Detroit City season begins on the road Feb. 28 with a game against Los Angeles before the home season begins March 21 at Keyworth.

It will be the team’s first season as a professional team.

DCFC was approved by U.S. Soccer in 2019 to play professionally in the National Independent Soccer Association.

The video below offers a glimpse into the stadium in 2016: