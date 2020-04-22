Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard donates $50,000 worth of N95 masks to Detroit Medical Center

DETROIT – Jimmy Howard is donating $50,000 worth of N95 Masks to the Detroit Medical Center (DMC), his non profit foundation announced Wednesday.

The Detroit Red Wings goalie purchased the masks to try to help protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, their families and patients at the DMC, according to a statement from the Jimmy Howard Foundation.

“These healthcare workers are fighting the battle of their lives, on behalf of all of us,” said Howard. “They are heroes, and we’ve all got to do what we can to support them and thank them for their tireless work right now and in the weeks to come.”

The Jimmy Howard Foundation has been working to give back to families and organizations in Metro Detroit since Howard joined the Red Wings in 2005.

For more: jimmyhowardfoundation.org.