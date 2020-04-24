Despite race cancellation, 2020 Detroit Grand Prix poster selected

DETROIT – Although the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has been cancelled this summer, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one of the traditions of the popular annual Motor City summer event will endure in 2020.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Grand Prix selected its official event poster from designs created by students at the College for Creative Studies.

Detroit Native Everett Robinson II’s design was chosen as the winner among five finalists.

The judging for the 2020 Grand Prix poster competition was hosted Wednesday via Zoom conference call. The Grand Prix will then produce a limited run of the official 2020 posters and the proceeds from the sale of the posters will be dedicated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The poster designs and competition have been part of this semester’s curriculum in the CCS Digital Illustration class taught by Brian Kotulis. The students submitted their designs before April 6, when the decision was announced to cancel this year’s Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park.

“The poster competition with the talented students at CCS has become one of our favorite and most important traditions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker. “Even though we aren’t able to host Grand Prix weekend on Belle Isle this year, we felt it was important to carry on this tradition. The students have put in a lot of time and effort on their designs so we want to make sure they get the full experience of the judging process and we see the competition through to the finish line. We’re excited to select the official 2020 Grand Prix poster on Wednesday.”

An eight-person judging panel will helped select the top three student designs including: Denker, Grand Prix President Michael Montri; General Motors Industrial Design Manager Stuart Cooper; Lear Corporation Senior Marketing Specialist Claudette Kaado; WDIV-TV Channel 4 sports reporter/anchor Jamie Edmonds; Detroit News Editorial Cartoonist and Auto Critic Henry Payne; Detroit Free Press Assistant Sports Editor Ryan Ford and CCS Illustration Department Chair Don Kilpatrick.

