‘You cheer for us, we cheer for you’: Detroit Tigers post frontline worker appreciation video

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

The Detroit Tigers posted a video dedicated to frontline workers.
DETROIT – Sports may be halted amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Detroit Tigers are reminding us that we have someone we should be cheering for -- frontline workers.

A video posted Tuesday shows the empty city and sports venues and showcases the Tigers, Lions, Pistons and Red Wings, before paying tribute to the people who are keeping the city going during the pandemic.

Watch the video below:

