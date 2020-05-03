Detroit Tigers offer refunds, credits for tickets for postponed games

DETROIT – The Tigers are giving fans options when it comes to tickets for postponed games.

Anyone who has purchased a ticket from the team for postpones April and May games can received a full refund, credit toward a future game or an exclusive experience -- like throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

Season ticket holders can choose to donate tickets for people impacted by the pandemic, like first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers.

“There’s so much everyday heroism going on right now,” said Chris Granger, Group president, Sports and Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings. “What a neat opportunity it would be to give Tigers tickets to those folks just to say thank you.”

Ticket holders should expect go receive an email the Tigers about the options for postponed games.