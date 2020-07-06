Detroit Tigers announce revised 2020 schedule

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced their revised 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season. The announcement was made in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

Detroit Tigers will begin the 2020 season on July 24, with a visit to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

They open their home portion of the schedule on July 27 against Kansas City.

The season-opening, nine-game homestand includes four games vs. Kansas City (July 27-30), three games vs. Cincinnati (July 31-August 2) and a pair vs. St. Louis (August 3-4).

The Tigers will also face the Chicago Cubs (August 24-26) and Milwaukee Brewers (September 8-9) in interleague home games. Detroit will have road interleague contests against the Cardinals (August 5-6), Pittsburgh Pirates (August 7-9) and Brewers (September 1-2).

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Tigers will play two exhibition games against Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on July 21 at 6:40 p.m. and Wednesday, July 22 at 6:10 p.m.

All Tigers games will be broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network, televised by FOX Sports Detroit and streamed on MLB.tv.

