Baseball returns and Tigers fall 7-1 to Cincinnati

DETROIT – After nearly four months of uncertainty and fans pondering if there was even going to be a season came to an end as Opening Day finally arrived for the Tigers.

The young team was ready to face off against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park.

With no fans in attendance, it seems to be a different atmosphere both players and fans aren’t used to yet.

For the Tigers it was a game of early trouble.

Starting pitcher Matt Boyd fell into early trouble loading up the bases in the bottom of the first and allowing a run due to a hit by pitch to former Tiger Nicholas Castellanos.

Boyd would allow two more runs by the fourth inning until C.J. Cron would pull a shot for a solo home run, this would be the only run the Tigers would be able to get.

From then it became a Reds dominant game with a solo home run from Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas.

Reds pitching would certify the 7-1 victory.

Tigers were only able to get three hits courtesy of C.J. Cron, JaCoby Jones, and Jonathan Schoop.

They will be back at the Great American Ball Park for round two against the Reds.

