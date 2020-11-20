Detroit Pistons reveal new ‘Motor City’ uniform: Is this trash?

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have revealed their new “Motor City” uniforms.

A motor that won't quit. pic.twitter.com/CqujFPHfZu — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 20, 2020

This means that for the second time this week we are faced with the blunt question: Is this trash?

It’s a simple yes or no:

I say yes, this is trash, but it’s not nearly as trashy as that Detroit Red Wings practice jersey rolled out earlier this week. It’s the worst in a new series of NHL “Reverse Retro” jerseys, by far. It’s sadly not even close.

Back to the Pistons: The main problem we have with this Pistons uniform is the “Detroit, Michigan” text on the front -- what is this, a postcard? Does it need a ZIP code, too?

Also, the weird dark blue striping down the side and on the shorts is not sitting well with us. Why can’t the Pistons be one blue and one red? Why do we need this dark blue? It kind of ruins it.

This comes right after the reveal of the new black and red “313″ alternate logo. That’s interesting. We have very mixed feelings about it.

Anyway, you decide for yourself. Let us know what you think in the comments.