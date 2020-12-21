36ºF

Detroit Lions fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs

Coombs fired after just 14 games with Lions

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Brayden Coombs
Brayden Coombs (AP)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced Monday the team fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.

Coombs joined the Lions this year. He had previously worked as quality control coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Return specialist Jamal Agnew seemed upset about the move on Monday:

This is the latest in a string of firings by the team this season. General manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia were fired after the Thanksgiving game loss.

The Lions are now 5-9 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. The game included a tough blow for the Lions special teams unit who failed to convert a faked punt on 4th down in the 4th quarter. The general opinion was that the Lions were in a position to try something on 4th down while down by 14 points on their own 31-yard line.

Perhaps this led to Coombs’ firing the next day.

The Lions are now 1-2 under interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

