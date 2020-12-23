Detroit Pistons name Big Sean creative director of innovation

DETROIT – Rapper Big Sean (Sean Anderson) has a new job with this hometown NBA team.

The Detroit Pistons have named him the organization’s creative director of innovation.

“In this role, Big Sean will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more,” reads a statement from the Pistons on Wednesday.

Big Sean has added his “Don Life” logo to the Pistons practice jersey.

Big Sean's "Don Life" logo on Detroit Pistons practice jerseys. (Detroit Pistons)

“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” reads a statement from Pistons owner Tom Gores. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”

The Pistons said the organizations will work with the Sean Anderson Foundation to “engage Detroiters through future community initiatives and programming.”

“The six-time Grammy nominee will also curate music for Pistons in-game entertainment, including halftime performances and DJ playlists. Additionally, Big Sean will participate in creative sessions and spearhead collaborations with the Pistons design team to launch custom merchandise line extensions,” reads a statement from the team.

“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons,” said Big Sean. “I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music.”