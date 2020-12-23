Detroit Red Wings release 2020-21 schedule, starting Jan. 14 against Carolina

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period gaol against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates at Little Caesars Arena on October 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2020-21 NHL season on Jan. 14 at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This season is cut to a 56-game schedule with teams playing in four realigned divisions. Teams will only play within their division until the playoffs.

The Red Wings and Hurricanes are both competing in the realigned Central Division with Columbus, Dallas, Chicago, Florida, Nashville and Tampa. Each team will meet their division members eight times.

No fans will be allowed in most of the buildings, at least at the start of the season due to the pandemic. Little Caesars Arena will not have fans.

Here’s the full Red Wings schedule (view printable PDF here):