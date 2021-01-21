Red Wings coach Blashill lauds newcomer Bobby Ryan: ‘He’s in a great spot’

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill spoke about newcomer Bobby Ryan during an interview with NHL Network this week.

Ryan has 4 goals in his first three games with Detroit, which is apparently a franchise record. Kudos to whomever had to dig up that stat.

“First in our franchise history at anything is pretty awesome,” said Blashill. “So it’s a great start for him. What’s impressed me most is who he is as a person ... when I talked to him this summer -- I talked to Steve Yzerman after I had spoken to Bobby and before we signed him, and I told Steve regardless of if he signs with us or not I’m really happy for Bobby, he’s in a great spot.”

Ryan, 33, signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings in October. The winger was awarded the NHL’s Masterton Trophy this past season after a battle with alcohol abuse. The award goes to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Ryan had taken an extended leave of absence from the Ottawa Senators starting in November to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, citing his issues with alcohol abuse. However, he returned to play in February and scored a hat trick in his first home game back in action.

Ryan was a first-round pick -- 2nd overall -- by the Anaheim Ducks in 2005. He has 254 goals and 301 assists in 803 career NHL games. He scored a career-best 35 goals in 2009-10 with the Ducks.