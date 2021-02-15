University of Michigan women’s soccer team prepares first competition in more than a year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In a usual February, the University of Michigan Women’s Soccer season would be over and done with but because of COVID-19, it’s just beginning.

The team spoke with Local 4 about last year and their layoff from game competition. The last game they played was on Nov. 24, 2019. They didn’t know it wouldn’t be until Feb. 20, 2021, that they would play again.

They ended last year on a high note. They had a Big 10 final appearance and they made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. This season, they hoped to pick up where they left off. But the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

So instead of playing, they used their time to hone their skills. Working to get better every day while they waited for the season to begin. Now, it seems like they’ll finally get to play. The season begins Saturday against Ohio State.

They want to win the Big 10 and make it farther in the NCAA Tournament than they did last year. The difference is that they have a shortened 11-game regular season because of COVID-19.

