MDHHS raises stadium capacity to 20% ahead of MLB Opening Day

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services raised stadium capacity Friday.

There was already a lot of anticipation for the April 1 Opening Day game. The raise means that instead of 1,000 fans, more than 8,000 people can be at Comerica Park for the Opening Day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians.

Chris Lawrence, the Tigers’ vice president of park operations said the mitigations Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday will considerably change the ballpark experience.

READ: Michigan increases outdoor stadium capacity, requires COVID testing for youth sports

Ad

“No bandanas, no gaiters -- it needs to be a cloth or medical mask. No bags, except medical or diaper bags allowed in,” Lawrence said.

Fan will have to fill out a health screening on the MLB phone app that they purchase tickets to prior to entry.

Comerica Park will set aside pods of two, four or six in an area, but six feet apart from other groups.

Fans should also expect a cashless ballgame.

“Any time you come to the park now you’ll need, it’ll be all credit and debit cards,” Lawrence said. “There are reverse ATMs that’ll be available, so if you do come with cash, you can get a card but all transactions will be cashless.”

Fans will only be able to eat or drink in their seats or designated dining areas.

READ MORE: 11 takeaways from Whitmer’s briefing: Alarming COVID trends, stadium capacity, confidentiality deal