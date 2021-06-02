2021 NHL Draft Lottery tonight: Follow Red Wings updates here

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, NJ.

The lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. There will be two drawings: The 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall. The 14 clubs not selected in the Draft Lottery will be assigned NHL Draft selections 3 through 16, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Watch for it on NBCSN during their playoff coverage.

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held virtually on July 23 and 24.

Lottery odds

The Red Wings have a 7.6% chance at a 1st overall pick and a 7.8% chance at a 2nd overall pick.

TheGameHaus used Tankathon to simulate the draft 100 times to see how many times each team will get the 1st and 2nd overall pick. Through 100 simulations, Detroit won 1st overall 10 times and 2nd overall 8 times. That’s considered a “lucky” outcome as they overcame the odds of winning.

That has the Red Wings with the 6th-best odds of landing the 1st overall pick.

From Tankathon:

2021 NHL Draft Lottery Odds (Tankathon)

The new expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, were assigned the No. 3 seed with the same lottery odds as No. 4 seed (10.3%).

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw. The 14 clubs not selected in the Draft Lottery will be assigned NHL Draft selections 3 through 16, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Note: NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy

