2021 NHL Draft Lottery is Wednesday, June 2: Red Wings have 7.6% chance at 1st overall pick

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, NJ.
The lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. There will be two drawings: The 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall. The 14 clubs not selected in the Draft Lottery will be assigned NHL Draft selections 3 through 16, in inverse order of regular-season points.
The 2021 NHL Draft will be held virtually on July 23 and 24.
Lottery odds
The Red Wings have a 7.6% chance at a 1st overall pick and a 7.8% chance at a 2nd overall pick.
TheGameHaus used Tankathon to simulate the draft 100 times to see how many times each team will get the 1st and 2nd overall pick. Through 100 simulations, Detroit won 1st overall 10 times and 2nd overall 8 times. That’s considered a “lucky” outcome as they overcame the odds of winning.
That has the Red Wings with the 6th-best odds of landing the 1st overall pick.
From Tankathon:
The new expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, were assigned the No. 3 seed with the same lottery odds as No. 4 seed (10.3%).
The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw. The 14 clubs not selected in the Draft Lottery will be assigned NHL Draft selections 3 through 16, in inverse order of regular-season points.
Note: NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy
The 2021 NHL Draft will be held virtually over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, July 23, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, July 24.
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, meanwhile, will be held days before that on July 21. This draft will fill the Kraken’s roster before the actual draft takes place.
2021 NHL Draft top 32 prospects
The NHL lists 32 players in its top prospects. At the top is University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power (pictured above).
Power is everyone’s pick at 1st overall based on his size and agility at the blue line. However, we’ve teams and GMs, such as Steve Yzerman, have their own player or position in mind.
Michigan forwards Kent Johnson and Matthew Beniers also made the list in the top 10.
What happened last year
In 2020, the Red Wings finished in last place season and had an 18.5 percent chance at grabbing the top pick, but fell to 4th overall in the Draft Lottery.
The first overall pick went to a team that was still playing in the 16-team qualifying round. Left wing Alexis Lafreniere went 1st overall to the New York Rangers.
The Red Wings selected left wing Lucas Raymond at 6th overall.
Red Wings draft positions in 2021 and 2022
Here’s the updated list of Red Wings 2021 and 2022 draft positions:
2021 draft positions:
- 1st-round pick
- 1st-round pick -- acquired in Mantha trade with Capitals
- 2nd-round pick -- acquired from the Rangers in the Marc Staal deal
- 2nd-round pick -- acquired from the Oilers in the Andreas Athanasiou/Sam Gagner deal
- 2nd-round pick (yes, that’s three in the 2nd round)
- 3rd-round pick -- acquired from Vegas in the Tomas Tatar trade
- 3rd-round pick
- 4th-round pick
- 4th-round pick -- acquired in the three-way Savard deal
- 5th-round pick
- 5th-round pick -- acquired in Merrill trade with Canadiens
- 6th-round pick
2022 draft positions
- 1st-round pick
- 2nd-round pick
- 2nd-round pick -- acquired in Mantha trade with Capitals
- 3rd-round pick
- 4th-round pick -- from Avalanche for Nemeth
- 4th-round pick -- acquired from Vegas for 2020 5th-round pick
- 4th-round pick (yes, that’s three in the 4th round)
- 5th-round pick
- 6th-round pick
- 7th-round pick
