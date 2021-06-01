2021 NHL Draft Lottery is Wednesday, June 2: Red Wings have 7.6% chance at 1st overall pick

RIGA, LATVIA - MAY 30: Owen Power #25 of Canada in action during the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group stage game between Italy and Canada at Arena Riga on May 30, 2021 in Riga, Latvia. Canada defeated Italy 7-1. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, NJ.

The lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. There will be two drawings: The 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall. The 14 clubs not selected in the Draft Lottery will be assigned NHL Draft selections 3 through 16, in inverse order of regular-season points.

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held virtually on July 23 and 24.

Lottery odds

The Red Wings have a 7.6% chance at a 1st overall pick and a 7.8% chance at a 2nd overall pick.

TheGameHaus used Tankathon to simulate the draft 100 times to see how many times each team will get the 1st and 2nd overall pick. Through 100 simulations, Detroit won 1st overall 10 times and 2nd overall 8 times. That’s considered a “lucky” outcome as they overcame the odds of winning.

That has the Red Wings with the 6th-best odds of landing the 1st overall pick.

From Tankathon:

2021 NHL Draft Lottery Odds (Tankathon)

The new expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, were assigned the No. 3 seed with the same lottery odds as No. 4 seed (10.3%).

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw. The 14 clubs not selected in the Draft Lottery will be assigned NHL Draft selections 3 through 16, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Note: NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held virtually over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, July 23, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, July 24.

The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, meanwhile, will be held days before that on July 21. This draft will fill the Kraken’s roster before the actual draft takes place.

2021 NHL Draft top 32 prospects

The NHL lists 32 players in its top prospects. At the top is University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power (pictured above).

Power is everyone’s pick at 1st overall based on his size and agility at the blue line. However, we’ve teams and GMs, such as Steve Yzerman, have their own player or position in mind.

Michigan forwards Kent Johnson and Matthew Beniers also made the list in the top 10.

What happened last year

In 2020, the Red Wings finished in last place season and had an 18.5 percent chance at grabbing the top pick, but fell to 4th overall in the Draft Lottery.

The first overall pick went to a team that was still playing in the 16-team qualifying round. Left wing Alexis Lafreniere went 1st overall to the New York Rangers.

The Red Wings selected left wing Lucas Raymond at 6th overall.

Red Wings draft positions in 2021 and 2022

Here’s the updated list of Red Wings 2021 and 2022 draft positions:

2021 draft positions:

2022 draft positions