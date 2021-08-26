Partly Cloudy icon
Local Sports

Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic returns in Metro Detroit

Event previously cancelled in 2020 due to COVID

Jamie Edmonds, Sports anchor/reporter

DETROIT – After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic is back.

Last season was confusing for players, coaches and administrators.

This year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced teams participating in all nine sports would return to traditional schedules and tournament formats. It’s welcoming news, especially for Detroit Catholic Central -- who were en route to play Chippewa Valley Thursday.

“I’m so fired up to get back to some sense of normalcy more for the kids. And get that feeling back and having a crowd behind you,” said Aaron Babicz, athletic director at Detroit Catholic Central High School.

There are no statewide mandates from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

County health departments and local school districts are putting their own mandates in place. The MHSAA said local rules prevail whenever a game is played.

