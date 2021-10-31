Lions clowned in blowout loss to Eagles in Detroit, remain winless

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 31: A Detroit Lions fan in the stands during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on October 31, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions were booed off the field in a Halloween blowout loss at Ford Field at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles led for the entire game and scored at ease, accumulating more than 230 yards on the ground. Former Detroit Lions corner Darius Slay, who now plays for the Eagles, returned a fumble for a touchdown, just to add to our misery.

The Lions avoided a shutout with a touchdown in the fourth quarter by rookie running back Jermar Jefferson, the first of his career. Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson led the team in catches with 10. QB Jared Goff threw for 222 yards, and was sacked five times.

The final score was 44-6.

The Lions are now 0-8 on the season, the only team in the NFL without a win. The Lions have a bye week next week, but will travel to Pittsburgh on Nov. 14 to try again.

There’s not much else to say about this one. Have a great Sunday!

