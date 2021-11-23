Live stream: Detroit Grand Prix ‘Back to the Streets of the Motor City’ news conference

Detroit Grand Prix was hosted on the downtown street circuit from 1982 to 1991.

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will return home to the streets of Detroit in 2023 and organizers will share their vision for the future with a special announcement in the Wintergarden of the GM Renaissance Center.

Read more: Detroit Grand Prix will return to Downtown format in 2023

Hosted by Rochelle Riley with the city of Detroit, the announcement will feature visuals and comments from special guests looking ahead to the return of the Grand Prix to the streets of Detroit.

Watch live at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23:

Guests will include Bud Denker, Chairman for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear; Mike Duggan, Mayor of the City of Detroit; Brenda Jones, Detroit City Council President; Jim Campbell, VP of Performance and Motorsports for General Motors and Josef Newgarden, two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion.

Ad

More: Detroit Grand Prix page