Detroit native becomes National Hockey League’s first African American play-by-play broadcaster

DETROIT – Detroit native Everette Fitzhugh has been following his professional hockey dreams without even having to lace up his skates. He now works as a broadcaster for the Seattle Kraken.

“To see myself, who grew up on 8 Mile and Myers in Northwest Detroit -- the first ever professional goal I set for myself was to get to the NHL,” Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh made that goal a reality after becoming the first ever African American NHL play-by-play broadcaster with the Seattle Kraken.

“I had been told by my peers, ‘Black people don’t play hockey. Why don’t you play football or basketball?’” Fitzhugh said.

For the first time he’s calling a game back in his hometown of Detroit.

“I’ve had this game circled on our calendar for a very long time. Feels great being back in Detroit, the place where I fell in love with hockey and my hometown. It’s amazing,” Fitzhugh said.

Even though he’s a broadcaster for the opposing team, the Detroit Red Wings will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I became a hockey fan during the heyday of the Red Wings. I knew that I wanted to work in sports one day. I thought, ‘Man, it would be so cool to be able to call a game in my hometown or be apart of hockey in my hometown,’” Fitzhugh said.

He said the only thing that could make the experience better would be if the game was played in an old location.

“If it was the Joe. I think it would be a little bit upped. But it’s still an awesome, awesome experience,” Fitzhugh said.

