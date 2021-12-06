College football: Several Michigan universities are going bowling for the holidays

DETROIT, Mich. – A list of Michigan universities will have the opportunity to showcase their football talents nationally after qualifying for bowl games this season.
- On Dec. 18, Eastern Michigan will travel to Mobile, Alabama, to face Liberty at the Lending Tree Bowl.
- On Dec. 27, Western Michigan will travel to Detroit, Michigan, to play Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field.
- On Dec. 30, the Michigan State Spartans will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Pittsburgh In the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
- On New Year’s Eve, The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Miami, Florida, to play Georgia in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl.
- And Central Michigan will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Day against Boise State.
Check your local listings for kickoff times and channels.
