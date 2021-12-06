College football: Several Michigan universities are going bowling for the holidays

Several of the state's universities will have bowl games during this holiday season.

DETROIT, Mich. – A list of Michigan universities will have the opportunity to showcase their football talents nationally after qualifying for bowl games this season.

On Dec. 18, Eastern Michigan will travel to Mobile, Alabama, to face Liberty at the Lending Tree Bowl.

On Dec. 27, Western Michigan will travel to Detroit, Michigan, to play Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field.

On Dec. 30, the Michigan State Spartans will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Pittsburgh In the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

On New Year’s Eve, The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Miami, Florida, to play Georgia in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl.

And Central Michigan will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Day against Boise State.

Check your local listings for kickoff times and channels.

