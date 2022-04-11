Pistons lock top draft lottery odds again with loss in season finale vs. 76ers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: The Detroit Pistons huddle before the game against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

With a loss in their final game of the season on Sunday, the Pistons find themselves in the same position as they were last year -- with the top odds to land the No. 1 draft pick.

The Pistons wrapped up the regular season on Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, dropping their final game and locking their spot in the coveted NBA Draft Lottery’s bottom three teams.

The three worst teams at the end of the season have the best odds to land a top-4 pick (52.1%), and the No. 1 overall pick (14%). The Pistons, Magic and Rockets will be in the bottom three this year.

The Pistons, of course, were in this group last year when they won the NBA Draft lottery and drafted Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick. It was the highest pick for the Pistons in 50 years. Could they get lucky again?

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 17, so we’ll find out soon.

As for the Pistons, they finish the season 23-59 on the year, but their record is a bit misleading because the team has a terrible start to the season. The Pistons played nearly .500 ball after the All-Star Break this year and should be much improved next season, on top of adding another lottery pick. The future is bright.