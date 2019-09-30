Los Angeles Angels fire former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after one season

Manager Brad Ausmus #12 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks from the dugout before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 3, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Angels 7-2. (Photo by David…

DETROIT - The Los Angeles Angels have fired former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after just one season.

"I want to thank Brad for his hard work and dedication to this organization over the last two seasons as both a special assistant and field manager," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement. "He navigated this franchise through one of its most difficult seasons with class and professionalism."

Ausmus lasted just one season with the Angels, leading them to a 72-90 record and fourth place in the American League West Division.

It was a difficult season for the Angels, highlighted by the death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs and a season-ending injury to potential MVP Mike Trout.

Ausmus managed the Tigers from 2014 to 2017, leading them to an AL Central title in 2014 before being swept by the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series. He finished with a 314-332 record in Detroit.

Ausmus, 50, is the third manager to part ways with his team this week. The Chicago Cubs are moving on from Joe Maddon, and the Pittsburgh Pirates fired Clint Hurdle.

