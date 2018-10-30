NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Lions trade Tate to Eagles; are they done?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday afternoon and the Lions could be looking to make a move.

The Lions traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2019 third-round draft pick.

The Lions also reportedly restructured the contract of Marvin Jones, which has started some speculation that Bob Quinn isn't done making trades.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Follow the latest NFL Trade Rumors below:

