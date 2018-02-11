2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Sunday, Feb. 11

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 11 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 11 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Sunday, Feb. 11:

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Free Skate

Ladies’ Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Medal Ceremonies

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

