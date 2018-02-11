2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Sunday, Feb. 11

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 11 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
More Headlines
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 11 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Sunday, Feb. 11:
NBC
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final
Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final
Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Figure Skating – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
- Men’s Free Skate
- Ladies’ Free Skate
- Ice Dancing Free Dance
Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final
Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final
Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs
11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)
1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBC Sports
2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final
Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final
1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker
Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs
Medal Ceremonies
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal
11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)
Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final
USA
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)
Here's the full TV schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.