Single game tickets for 2019 Detroit City FC season now on sale

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Single game tickets for the 2019 Detroit City Football Club home matches went on sale Tuesday.

It it the team's first season in the National Premier Soccer League.

Tickets for seven regular season games, five NPSL Founders Cup matches and friendly matches are available.

The team hits the field at home April 20 for a preseason friendly match against Michigan State University at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit. The park occupies the space at Michigan and Trumbull, where Tigers Stadium once stood.

The regular season kicks off May 12 when the DCFC plays the Michigan Stars on the road. The first home game at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium is May 19 versus Kalamazoo Football Club.

