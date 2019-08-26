Vote in round 2: Who did Detroit Pistons fans despise the most?

Who did Detroit Pistons despise the most?

The NBA region of the bracket spans two different Pistons era: The Bad Boys and the "Going to Work" Pistons, both champions.

The Bad Boys teams of the late 80s and early 90s faced the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Robert Parrish, while the 2004 Pistons team took on guys like Ron Artest and LeBron James.

The NBA region is loaded with talent and depending on when you grew up, you're probably going to favor one portion over the other.

Read more: View the full bracket and how it works

Vote in the second round of the NBA region below:

Vote in each of the other regions below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.