How to request removal of news article from ClickOnDetroit

Are you looking to get an article unpublished from ClickOnDetroit? Here’s how to do it.

As a news station, we’re constantly working to offer newsworthy, important, critical news to our readers to keep them informed about what’s happening in their communities.

But there are some instances where a previously covered news story is no longer relevant, important or newsworthy, or negatively impacts the life of a person, place or thing included in a story.

That’s why we’re offering the chance for article removal. We can’t guarantee every request will be approved, but we’re happy to consider it. Not every news story deserves to be on the internet forever.

Fill out the form below to submit a request to ClickOnDetroit (not loading? click here):