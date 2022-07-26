Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey leaving WDIV after 20 years

Longtime WDIV meteorologist Andrew Humphrey has decided to leave the station after 20 years on the air to explore new opportunities.

Humphrey’s last day on the air will be Tuesday, July 26.

“During the past 20 years, Andrew has happily greeted viewers with a big smile and helped them plan their weekends, and he seamlessly slid into any daypart to fill in and deliver the forecast. We’ve long heard from viewers about Andrew’s warmth, his great school visits with kids and his community involvement,” said WDIV News Director Kim Voet.

Humphrey is known as the “station scientist,” and is the first and only broadcast meteorologist on the planet with a degree in meteorology from MIT.

We hope you’ll join us in wishing Andrew the best in his future endeavors.