Introducing the ClickOnDetroit Help Desk: How it works and how to use it

That’s why we’ve launched the ClickOnDetroit Help Desk. It’s a new, easy way to get in touch with us about anything -- and a way for you to find helpful information about things you may need some help with in your life.

The HelpDesk is made up of two parts: The support portal and the Help Center. Both are there to help serve you with the information you’re looking for, or to connect with us on important issues happening in your community.

Here’s what you need to know about using this new support tool through ClickOnDetroit.

➡️ Help Desk support

If you have a question about anything -- we mean it, anything -- this is the place for you. It’s also a space where you can offer feedback, or submit a news tip.

You can access the support portal by clicking that “Help” button at the bottom right corner of the website -- it’s a bubble-looking thing. Once you open that up, our chat bot will try to answer your question first -- but if that doesn’t work, you can submit a ticket with us.

We’ll try our absolute best to get you the information you need, whether it be a story you’d like coverage on, or a question on where to find a community resource.

You can also connect with us through our Contact Us page right here, if you don’t see that Help bubble.

➡️ Help Center -- how to use it

This is the place to find the information you need, whether you have a question about WDIV, or a question about how to find resources, we’ve got you covered. We hope.

We have two main categories of articles in the Help Center: ClickOnDetroit and Community.

The ClickOnDetroit section features answers to questions we get about the station, like where to find a story, how to submit a news tip or how to get in touch with us.

The Community section features resources for Michigan residents across various topics, like elections, finances, laws, records, financial assistance and more.

You can also use the search bar in the top banner area to find information you’re looking for, just use relevant keywords or search terms.

We’re still building this! So if you have a topic, or a question you think we should include, be sure to let us know.