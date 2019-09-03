Only on Local 4 this week: Kelly Stafford shares her story

After an intense 12-hour brain surgery, Kelly Stafford shares her story for the first time on TV with Local 4.
The mother of three speaks candidly about her journey beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Local 4.
