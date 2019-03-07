WDIV Local 4 named 2018 'Station of the Year' by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

DETROIT - WDIV Local 4 was named "Station of the Year" by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for work done in 2018.

Numerous broadcasts, stories and specials also picked up a slew of awards Wednesday.

See the full list of winners:

Breaking News Story

Best -- Larry Nassar: Judgment Day

Merit -- Murderer Manhunt at CMU

Community Involvement

Investigative Story

Best -- Who Needs a Dentist?

Merit -- Defenders: Threats Among Us

Marketing Materials & Promos

Best -- "Moments" Campaign

Mini-Documentary or Series

Best -- Defenders: Threats Among Us

Merit -- Black Friday: Morenci Boys & Skelton Case

News Anchor

Best -- Devin Scillian

Merit -- Sandra Ali

News Reporter

Best -- Nick Monacelli

Merit -- Koco McAboy

News Special

Newscast

Best -- Simon Steps Down

Merit -- Honoring the Life of Aretha Franklin

Photojournalist

Merit -- Alex Atwell

Special Interest Programming

Sports

Best -- Bernie Smilovitz with Ice Cube

Use of New Media

Best -- Shattered: Black Friday

Merit -- Mixed Reality

Weathercast

Merit -- Severe Weather Alert: Tornado Touches Down

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.