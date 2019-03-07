WDIV Local 4 named 2018 'Station of the Year' by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

DETROIT - WDIV Local 4 was named "Station of the Year" by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for work done in 2018.
Numerous broadcasts, stories and specials also picked up a slew of awards Wednesday.
See the full list of winners:
Breaking News Story
- Best -- Larry Nassar: Judgment Day
- Merit -- Murderer Manhunt at CMU
Community Involvement
- Best -- Your Soapbox
- Best -- It's OK Not To Be OK
- Best -- Giving the Gift of Warmth
Investigative Story
- Best -- Who Needs a Dentist?
- Merit -- Defenders: Threats Among Us
Marketing Materials & Promos
- Best -- "Moments" Campaign
Mini-Documentary or Series
- Best -- Defenders: Threats Among Us
- Merit -- Black Friday: Morenci Boys & Skelton Case
News Anchor
- Best -- Devin Scillian
- Merit -- Sandra Ali
News Reporter
- Best -- Nick Monacelli
- Merit -- Koco McAboy
News Special
- Best -- Black Friday
- Merit -- Korea Rising
Newscast
- Best -- Simon Steps Down
- Merit -- Honoring the Life of Aretha Franklin
Photojournalist
- Merit -- Alex Atwell
Special Interest Programming
- Best -- Generation Under Fire
- Merit -- R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Sports
- Best -- Bernie Smilovitz with Ice Cube
Use of New Media
- Best -- Shattered: Black Friday
- Merit -- Mixed Reality
Weathercast
- Merit -- Severe Weather Alert: Tornado Touches Down
