WDIV Local 4 named 2018 'Station of the Year' by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

Station brings home numerous awards

By Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - WDIV Local 4 was named "Station of the Year" by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for work done in 2018.

Numerous broadcasts, stories and specials also picked up a slew of awards Wednesday.

See the full list of winners:

Breaking News Story

  • Best -- Larry Nassar: Judgment Day
  • Merit -- Murderer Manhunt at CMU

Community Involvement 

Investigative Story 

  • Best -- Who Needs a Dentist?
  • Merit -- Defenders: Threats Among Us

Marketing Materials & Promos

  • Best -- "Moments" Campaign

Mini-Documentary or Series

News Anchor

  • Best -- Devin Scillian
  • Merit -- Sandra Ali

News Reporter

  • Best -- Nick Monacelli
  • Merit -- Koco McAboy

News Special

Newscast

  • Best -- Simon Steps Down
  • Merit -- Honoring the Life of Aretha Franklin

Photojournalist

  • Merit -- Alex Atwell

Special Interest Programming

Sports

Use of New Media

Weathercast

  • Merit -- Severe Weather Alert: Tornado Touches Down

