You can now binge full podcast on unsolved case of missing Michigan Skelton brothers

Andrew, 9 years old, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, disappear. The boys’ father, John Skelton, is the main suspect. Almost a decade later, the mystery of what happened to the boys remains open, with their small Michigan hometown wondering - could a father have committed an unimaginable crime?

This year, Local 4 launched a podcast series to take a deep dive into the case of the missing Skelton brothers. In 12 episodes, host Jeremy Allen talks to the Skelton family, neighbors, detectives and even John Skelton himself.

Episode 1 - ‘Shattered’ What happened to Andrew, Alexander and tanner Skelton? The 3 young boys from the small town of Morenci, Michigan. They vanished, but how?

Episode 2 - ‘Irreversible’ We talk to tanner, Andrew and Alexander’s mother, Tanya. She tells us what happened before the boys went missing. John, the boys’ father, plans an unannounced vacation, a mystery woman is introduced and the beginning of the end.

Episode 3 - ‘Maze Runners’ The boys are missing, and everyone is looking for them. The FBI and police are leading the charge. John Skelton, the boys’ father sits in prison, holding onto the truth of what he did with the boys. Lead investigators run the maze John Skelton has placed before them.

Episode 4 - ‘A family thing’ A trip to Morenci was scheduled, but this time the plan was to talk with john’s cousin. Once she canceled our interview, we switched gears and met with Tanya, the boys’ mom, face-to-face. John Skelton claims she was abusing their children, she answers that claim.

Episode 5 - ‘Me, Myself and John’ years pass and John Skelton sits in prison. His claims remain the same … saying he gave his kids to a secret group, which is connected to the Amish. He remains quiet, but he did speak to WDIV back in 2011. Hear John in his own words for the first time.

Episode 6 - ‘A Simpler Story’ John Skelton’s story that he gave Tanner, Andrew and Alexander to an underground group has been vetted, but so far police have found no evidence to support this claim. We travel into Amish country in search of more answers.

Episode 7 - ‘Holiday Road’ November 26, 2010 - 4:29 a.m.: John’s cell phone registers with a tower in Morenci, Michigan. From there it leaves a cellular trail to the area of Holiday City, Ohio. Lead Investigator Jeremy Brewer takes us along the path John Skelton may have traveled black Friday 2010.

Episode 8 - ‘Southern Discomfort’ So far, Tanya, her friends and police have supplied the voices connected to this story. We’ve tried reaching John Skelton’s family, but they’ve declined to speak. In this episode we travel to Jacksonville, Florida, looking for a new perspective and some clarity. What we find is surprising.

Episode 9 - ‘Missoula’ A major development out of Missoula, Montana. The remains of 3 children are found in a shed, the ages of those remains match the ages of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton.

Episode 10 - ‘Dear John’ the one thing that’s been clear since the beginning -- John Skelton holds the keys needed to solve this case. We sent John letters, email and phone calls and finally we set up a meeting behind prison walls. In the meantime, police bring a person named Mose in to confront John in prison. This ‘Mose’ guy is supposed to be the key to reuniting John and the boys.

Episode 11 - ‘Inmate #812593’ After a meeting inside prison, John calls us. For the first time since 2011, we hear John’s voice. He answers questions about the mysterious Mose and how their meeting left him excited, but also dismayed. John also addresses internet searches found on his computer after the boys went missing. Searches related to neck breaking and poison.

Episode 12 - ‘Getting to the Point’ John Skelton called back. This time the questions were tougher and more direct. This might be our last shot with him! For the first time John reveals he made mistakes. He says he would change the past if he could and he also revealed, he still loves his ex-wife Tanya. The woman he was trying to keep his kids away from.

Key Figures

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton - Brothers who disappeared from their home in Morenci, Mich. on Nov. 26, 2010.

Tanya Zuvers - Mother of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner

John Skelton - Father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner. He's serving prison time for unlawful imprisonment of the boys

Jeremy Brewer - Michigan State Police investigator overseeing the investigation

Larry Weeks - former Morenci police chief who oversaw the initial investigation into the Skelton boys' disappearance

Sanda Ali - WDIV-TV anchor who covered the boys' disappearance in 2010 and reported for the Shattered: Black Friday podcast

About Shattered: Black Friday

If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

Shattered: Black Friday is produced and hosted by Jeremy Allen with support producer Zak Rosen, the WDIV Local 4 newsroom and Graham Media Group.

