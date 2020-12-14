Google, YouTube hit with rare service outages

Google, YouTube and other Google services reported massive outages on Monday morning.

According to DownRightNow, Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs and other Google tools were not working on Monday morning across the globe.

TechCrunch reports that some services are coming back online as of about 7:45 a.m. (I tried to access Google and YouTube and was successful)

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

The outage comes as many schools around the world are using these services to facilitate remote learning.