Google, YouTube hit with rare service outages

Services appear to be returning

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - This July 19, 2016 file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Italian regulators opened an investigation Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 into Google over alleged abuse of its dominant role in the country's online ad market, adding to the global scrutiny that the Silicon Valley company is facing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Google, YouTube and other Google services reported massive outages on Monday morning.

According to DownRightNow, Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs and other Google tools were not working on Monday morning across the globe.

TechCrunch reports that some services are coming back online as of about 7:45 a.m. (I tried to access Google and YouTube and was successful)

The outage comes as many schools around the world are using these services to facilitate remote learning.

