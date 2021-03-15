Tech Time with Andrew Humphrey: Dr. Ciara Sivels is a pioneer in her field -- Part 2

For Women’s History Month, Local 4 is celebrating the incredible women who are making a name for themselves.

Dr. Ciara Sivels is a true trailblazer who accomplished a groundbreaking achievement earning her doctorate.

She attributes much of the motivation to her parents. They told her that others would make assumptions about her due to her race, but emphasized that she shouldn’t let it cloud her judgement with what she planned with her life.

“I would come back and say, ‘Oh, I think this teacher thinks this about me,’” Sivels recalled. “And they were like, ‘OK, and what does that change about your work? Nothing. Continue to do your work. People are going to say what they want to say.’”

Going through school, she realized how few women are in her field too, so she founded the Women in Nuclear Engineering in Radiological Sciences group at U-M.

“All of the outreach work is rooted in this idea that there are communities that are disenfranchised and don’t have the same opportunities as others,” Sivels said. “We’re trying to make that easier.”

