Company will pay you $2,400 to go screenless for 24 hours

It’s hard to imagine a life without screens these days...but how about 24 hours? One whole day without social media, emails, video games or news.

One company is willing to pay you $2,400 if you’re able to swing it.

Reviews.org -- a company that reviews products and services that are designed to make your home smarter -- is holding a “Digital Detox Challenge,” where lucky contestants will get paid $2,400 to go without technology for 24 hours.

How it works

Anyone in the U.S. who is over 18 years old and is burnt out from work, doomscrolling, binging, gaming and the like is encouraged to apply for the challenge.

The challengers chosen by the company will receive a safe to store all of their technology in for those 24 hours, along with a $200 Amazon gift card to help create a “tech-less survival kit.” The challenger will select a day that works for them within a given two-week period to commence their screenless 24 hours.

Off-limit technology does not include your microwave, but it does include cell phones, tablets, smart watches, TVs, gaming consoles/handheld gaming devices, computers or laptops, smart home devices like smart speakers or smart vacuums, and any wearable tech.

At the end of the 24-hour period, challengers will submit screen time reports to prove that they did not touch their screens for a whole day.

Think you’re up for the challenge? You can apply for the 2021 Digital Detox Challenge on Review.org right here. Applications are open through 3 p.m. EST on March 26, and challengers will be chosen on March 29.

It is unclear exactly how many people will be chosen to participate in the challenge.

You can learn more about the 2021 Digital Detox Challenge on Review.org.

Good luck!

