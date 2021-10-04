Tech Time: DTE Energy invests in solar panel technology

DETROIT – Some of Metro Detroit already is receiving a portion of their power from existing DTE Energy solar parks and now the company is looking to expand its solar panel reach.

Related: Tech Time: DTE Energy’s MiGreenPower program provides clean energy

In addition to expanding its solar panel parks, DTE is also investing in solar panels that pivot with the sun in order to generate electricity all day long.

You can watch Andrew Humphrey’s full story in the video above.

Read and watch more: Tech Time stories