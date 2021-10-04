Cloudy icon
Tech Time: DTE Energy invests in solar panel technology

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

DTE Energy is aiming to expand its solar panel reach.
DETROIT – Some of Metro Detroit already is receiving a portion of their power from existing DTE Energy solar parks and now the company is looking to expand its solar panel reach.

In addition to expanding its solar panel parks, DTE is also investing in solar panels that pivot with the sun in order to generate electricity all day long.

You can watch Andrew Humphrey’s full story in the video above.

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

