To streamline the check-in process at the airport, Delta Air Lines is introducing new technology to airport security: facial recognition software.

To streamline the check-in process at the airport, Delta Air Lines is introducing new technology to airport security: facial recognition software.

DETROIT – To streamline the check-in process at the airport, Delta Air Lines is introducing new facial recognition technology to airport security.

You can watch Andrew Humphrey’s full story in the video above.

Related: Delta rolls out facial recognition-enabled TSA checkpoint at Atlanta terminal

Read and watch more: Tech Time stories