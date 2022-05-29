Hospital robots are helping nurses combat burnout

A robot named Moxi is shaving off hours of work for nurses and helping them combat burnout.

This robotic nurse allows human nurses to spend more time focusing on patients instead of running around the hospital performing smaller errands.

The Moxi robot can run samples to the lab, pick up medication at the pharmacy and gather other supplies.

A hospital in Delaware says their nurses generally spend about 30% of their time doing the things that Moxi can now do for them.

Nurses can book Moxi like an Uber through a kiosk. The robotic nurse can run for 22 hours on a full charge and has locked drawers to protect patient privacy.

To learn more, watch Tech Time in the player above.