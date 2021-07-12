Disney releases details about holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World gave new details Monday about its upcoming holiday celebrations.

The merry season will begin Nov. 12 at Walt Disney World Resort and will include entertainment, festive décor, seasonal food and drinks and holiday-themed merchandise.

The holiday events will take place during the resort‘s 50th-anniversary celebration, which includes new firework spectaculars, attractions and more.

Cinderella Castle dressed in holiday decor during the holidays (McReynolds)

At Disney’s Magic Kingdom, a new special-ticketed event being called “Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours” will debut. The event will run on select nights through Dec. 21 and will feature Disney characters throughout the park, holiday music and décor, treats and the nighttime spectacular, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.”

Ad

Disney said tickets will go on sale next month, with an early purchase window available to guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Sunset Seasons Greetings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (McReynolds)

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will get to see the popular “Sunset Seasons Greetings” projection show again on the Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel along Sunset Boulevard.

At the nearby Hollywood & Vine, guests can join Minnie Mouse, Santa Goofy and others for a festive meal. Santa Claus will bring some North Pole cheer to a motorcade down Hollywood Boulevard.

Guests can enjoy a Chocolate Crinkle Cookie at the American Holiday Table at the 2021 EPCOT International Festival. Event will return Nov. 26 though Dec. 30. (Walt Disney World)

At Epcot, Disney said the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. Guests can try delicious food and drinks from around the world while also hearing performances from the Voices of Liberty. Guest favorite Cookie Stroll will also return. At this time, Disney has not said if the EPCOT Candlelight Processional will return this year.

Holiday edition of Tree of Life Awakenings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can celebrate on the wild side and see characters along Discovery River and the holiday edition of Tree of Life Awakenings projection show will take place most nights.

Ad

Holidays at Disney Springs (McReynolds)

Disney is also planning on adding some festive holiday flair to Disney Springs and its hotel resorts. The popular “Christmas Tree Stroll” will return with elaborately decorated, Disney-themed trees with some new inspired by “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

Walt Disney World is planning to release more details about the holiday celebrations in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.