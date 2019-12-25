41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Traffic

MDOT: Northbound M-39 at I-96 in Wayne County back open after crash

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: News, Local, Traffic, Crash, M-39, I-96
photo

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Some lanes of northbound M-39 at I-96 were closed in Wayne County after a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The lanes of northbound M-39 were closed just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They were back open not long after.

Click here to view the traffic map.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: