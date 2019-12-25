MDOT: Northbound M-39 at I-96 in Wayne County back open after crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Some lanes of northbound M-39 at I-96 were closed in Wayne County after a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The lanes of northbound M-39 were closed just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They were back open not long after.
Cleared Crash on NB M-39— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 25, 2019
Location: NB M-39 at I-96
