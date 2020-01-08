25ºF

I-94 closing this weekend between I-96, Michigan Avenue in Detroit

Concrete, bridge repairs needed along stretch of I-94, MDOT says

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

I-94 signs in Michigan (WDIV)
DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 will be shut down this weekend between I-96 and Michigan Avenue (US-12) in Detroit so crews can work on a section of the concrete and two bridges.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the planned closure on Wednesday, explaining work needs to be done on a railroad bridge near Livernois Road, concrete needs to be removed near Warren Avenue, and steel repairs are needed on the 24th Street bridge.

  • The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
  • The stretch of I-94 is expected to be back open to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
  • Of course, this is all weather dependant.
  • Check out the MDOT project map here.

MDOT’s suggested detours:

  • Eastbound I-94 detour: Eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound I-96 to eastbound I-94.
  • Westbound I-94 detour: Eastbound I-96 to southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound Michigan Avenue to westbound I-94.

