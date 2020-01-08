I-94 closing this weekend between I-96, Michigan Avenue in Detroit
Concrete, bridge repairs needed along stretch of I-94, MDOT says
DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 will be shut down this weekend between I-96 and Michigan Avenue (US-12) in Detroit so crews can work on a section of the concrete and two bridges.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the planned closure on Wednesday, explaining work needs to be done on a railroad bridge near Livernois Road, concrete needs to be removed near Warren Avenue, and steel repairs are needed on the 24th Street bridge.
- The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
- The stretch of I-94 is expected to be back open to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
- Of course, this is all weather dependant.
- Check out the MDOT project map here.
MDOT’s suggested detours:
- Eastbound I-94 detour: Eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound I-96 to eastbound I-94.
- Westbound I-94 detour: Eastbound I-96 to southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound Michigan Avenue to westbound I-94.
