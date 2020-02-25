I-75 project in Oakland County resumes Friday with weekend closure

DETROIT – The I-75 modernization project will resume in Oakland County on Friday, with a weekend closure planned on both sides of the freeway.

Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, northbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads, and southbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road.

The full closure is needed to demolish the Meyers Road, Woodward Heights Boulevard, John R. Road turnaround, and Harry Avenue bridges over the freeway in the city of Hazel Park, and to prep for an upcoming traffic shift from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway, according to MDOT.

Both directions of I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75. In addition to the full closure, the left lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road over the weekend.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Coolidge Highway until the end of the 2020 construction season.

