Bridge repairs to close lanes in northern Oakland County

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Bridge repairs on I-75 in northern Oakland County will resume on Wednesday.

Bridge repairs on southbound I-75 at Giddings Road will begin at 7 a.m. Crews will also be applying a seal coating on the I-75 bridge over M-59.

One right lane will be closed at Giddings Road and there will be double-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-59 under I-75, officials said. Lane closures are expected to reopen at 7 p.m. on May 15.

Click here to view a map of the road work location from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials say the road work is essential and crew members are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

