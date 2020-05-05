48ºF

Bridge repairs to close lanes in northern Oakland County

Road closures due to bridge repairs are scheduled to begin May 6, end May 15

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

New bridge beams will be set in place this week, resulting in overnight closures of 14 Mile Road under I-75.
New bridge beams will be set in place this week, resulting in overnight closures of 14 Mile Road under I-75. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Bridge repairs on I-75 in northern Oakland County will resume on Wednesday.

Bridge repairs on southbound I-75 at Giddings Road will begin at 7 a.m. Crews will also be applying a seal coating on the I-75 bridge over M-59.

One right lane will be closed at Giddings Road and there will be double-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-59 under I-75, officials said. Lane closures are expected to reopen at 7 p.m. on May 15.

Click here to view a map of the road work location from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials say the road work is essential and crew members are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

