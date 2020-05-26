Rollover crash blocks lanes on westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
DETROIT – A rollover crash Tuesday morning is blocking lanes on westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Here is a better picture of the rollover on WB 94 near Gratiot in #Detroit.— Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) May 26, 2020
My guess is this is going to be there for a while. #Traffic. pic.twitter.com/S6fjOhm8Po
