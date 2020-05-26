75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Traffic

Rollover crash blocks lanes on westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Gratiot Avenue, Rollover, Detroit, Traffic, Westbound I-94, I-94, Crash, Roll, Traffic Alert, Alert
Westbound I-94 rollover crash near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Westbound I-94 rollover crash near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A rollover crash Tuesday morning is blocking lanes on westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Check the Live Traffic Map here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: