DETROIT – The Lodge Freeway has been shut down at Davison Freeway in Wayne County due to flooding, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials say the southbound lanes are affected.

The closure began before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear when the freeway will reopen.

A flash flood warning was issued for Wayne County around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. It expired at 3:45 p.m.