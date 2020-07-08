Weekend bridge demolition to close I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A section of I-94 will be closed in both directions through the weekend due to road work.

Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Gratiot Avenue will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation will be demolish the Mount Elliot Street overpass above I-94 during this time.

During the closure westbound I-94 traffic will detour to southbound Gratiot Avenue, the westbound Gratiot Connector and then northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All westbound I-94 entrance ramps between Chalmers Street and Chene Street will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Officials say eastbound I-94 traffic will detour to southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector and then northbound Gratiot Avenue back to I-94. Eastbound I-94 entrance ramps will be closed between I-96 and Van Dyke Avenue from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT says a new Mount Elliott Street bridge will replace the current structure by the spring of 2021.

