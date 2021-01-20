Father, 12-year-old daughter killed in crash in Shelby Township

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 45-year-old Macomb Township man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed in a crash in the area of 21 Mile Road and Van Dyke in Shelby Township.

Shelby Township police and fire departments were dispatched at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a crash involving two vehicles. Police said one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram, was engulfed in flames.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Van Dyke, turning left onto 21 Mile Road when a commercial truck was southbound on Van Dyke, traveling through 21 Mile Road.

Police said the man driving the Dodge Ram and his two children, both 12, were taken to a local hospital where he and one of the children succumbed to their injuries. The other child is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said the man driving the commercial vehicle was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Services Bureau Sgt. Joseph Wojcik at 586-731-2121 ext. 455.

