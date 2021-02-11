25-year-old man killed in single-car crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when his vehicle crashed on the southbound side of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) at the Wyoming Avenue exit ramp.

Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched about 2:55 a.m. Thursday to the Wyoming Avenue exit ramp. A preliminary investigation found the man’s vehicle had been traveling south on the Lodge Freeway when he failed to negotiate the curve at Wyoming Avenue. He proceeded straight into the exit ramp, jumping the curb and crossing the berm, police said.

The vehicle’s excessive speed launched it across the berm and over the entrance ramp, crashing into the berm on the other side. The impact killed the driver, police said.

The man was alone in his vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Ad

State police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. The medical examiner will determine if the driver was impaired.