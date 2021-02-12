Man, 33, dies in Whiteford Township car crash after driving backwards on US-23

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 33-year-old Ypsilanti man died due to a vehicle crash on US-23 Thursday evening.

According to authorities, at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday, the Ypsilanti man was driving a black 2008 Hyundai Tiburon northbound on US-23 in Whiteford Township when he pulled over onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. Shortly after, the man reportedly began traveling in reverse on the shoulder and as he reentered the freeway, driving backwards in the far right lane.

As the Ypsilanti man reentered the freeway, his Hyundai was struck by a 52-year-old Adrian man driving a Ford Expedition who was unable to stop while traveling northbound on US-23. The Ford Expedition struck the Hyundai in the rear.

The 33-year-old man driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. His identity has not been released.

Officials say both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The 52-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say it is unknown if excessive speeds, alcohol or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash can call 734-240-7557.

